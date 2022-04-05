5 Applications That Are Changing The Manufacturing Industry

The world of manufacturing has evolved. There is now an expectation to stay up-to-date on necessary technology and digital applications.

It might seem daunting for manufacturing companies to keep up with demand and stay ahead of the competition. This is especially true for smaller companies when they think about shifting toward digital operations.

Thankfully, the world of technology in manufacturing is becoming easier and more accessible. Here are five applications that are changing the manufacturing industry as of 2022.

1. Maintenance Management Software (Cetaris)

Maintenance is crucial to any manufacturing company. They need to rely on their fleets and equipment to run efficiently and effectively to meet the demands of their customers.

With Cetaris, a maintenance management software, you can accurately see how your assets are performing. You can also predict any onset of a breakdown or malfunction before it happens. This not only increases productivity but keeps your employees safe as well.

The goal is to allow companies to focus on their ROI instead of worrying about warranties or comprehensive metrics. It even offers a mobile version so employees can access necessary information from anywhere.

2. Customer Relationship Management (Freshsales)

How a company generates leads and brings them through to the end of the sales funnel is essential for success.

A CRM (customer relationship management) system is the best-case scenario. However, a lot of the software doesn’t necessarily cater to the extensive needs of the manufacturing industry.

Freshsales tailors its services specifically to the manufacturing industry, with easy integration to manage everyone in the funnel, from distributors to retailers.

3. Employee Background Check Software (Checkr)

Adding the right people to your team is one of the most important details of running a business. When it comes to the time and money it takes to onboard and train, it’s better to find quality people from the beginning.

Background screenings in manufacturing have changed over the last few years. Since the enactment of the “Ban the Box” law, also known as the “Fair Chance Acts,” employers have limited access to an applicant’s criminal history.

There are also varying requirements for conducting background checks depending on your state or city.

Checkr is a background screening software for the manufacturing industry. It allows human resources to conduct background checks while remaining compliant with the various laws and regulations without discrimination.

4. Order Fulfillment Application (Oracle Netsuite)

Manufacturers are creating products that are being sent to the masses. Keeping track of something so large requires a technology that can keep up with its inventory and order fulfillment.

This not only applies to what is happening in-house but how it translates to the customer. A buyer wants to know information like estimated delivery time and tracking. So how can you keep up with your orders through every step of the process?

Oracle NetSuite is a solution for those in the manufacturing industry who want to automate the process while reducing costs. It provides users with real-time information about their inventory for both the manufacturer and the customer.

5. Enterprise Resource Planning (Plex)

The manufacturing industry relies heavily on having reliable and effective ERP (enterprise resource planning). This is the method by which a manufacturing business manages every detail of their company, from daily operations to payroll.

Manufacturing ERP systems are meant to support these operations while providing the flexibility to integrate within any facet of their business to ensure the utmost efficiency and productivity.

One company that stands out from the rest is Plex. Other organizations try to appeal to several different types of industries, which takes away from the intricacies of what a manufacturing business needs.

Plex has been in business since 2008 and has provided a service that tailors specifically to meet the daily needs of a manufacturing business.

Conclusion

Using digital applications in manufacturing doesn’t need to be as scary as it sounds. If anything, companies should be wanting to make the change as soon as possible. The more efficiently their businesses can run, the more profit they can make and the further they can scale.