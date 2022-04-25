Tesla Full Self Driving Actually Safer Than Human Drivers So Far

Tesla Full Self Driving beta is being used by over 100,000 people. Normally 100,000 US drivers have 12.4 fatal accidents each year. This is over one fatality per month. Normally 100,000 drivers would have 163 accidents with injuries each month. There are so far no reported injury or fatality accidents after over four months of 60,000+ users and a month or so of over 100,000 users.
Human driving is the problem. ADAS makes driving safer. 100,000 people are using FSD beta, there have been zero accidents that involve injuries/death. Statistically in the US, the average 100,000 drivers have 222 accidents, with 163 injuries/1.2 deaths each month. pic.twitter.com/YJ8ybGBjeS
— Alan Dail
(@alandail) April 20, 2022
SOURCES – National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.