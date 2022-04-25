Tesla Full Self Driving Actually Safer Than Human Drivers So Far

by

Tesla Full Self Driving beta is being used by over 100,000 people. Normally 100,000 US drivers have 12.4 fatal accidents each year. This is over one fatality per month. Normally 100,000 drivers would have 163 accidents with injuries each month. There are so far no reported injury or fatality accidents after over four months of 60,000+ users and a month or so of over 100,000 users.

SOURCES – National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)

Load Comments