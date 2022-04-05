Elon Joining Twitter Board of Directors

Elon has 9.2% of Twitter shares and Twitter is appointing Elon to its Board of Directors.
NEWS: Twitter said it would appoint Tesla CEO Elon Musk to its board of directors a day after he disclosed a 9.2% stake in social-media firm. https://t.co/3fsd6fQKCd
— Sawyer Merritt
(@SawyerMerritt) April 5, 2022
SOURCE – Sawyer Merritt and many other sources
