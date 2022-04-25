Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Elon Musk has bought Twitter using $21 billion in cash and $25.5 billion in debt.
The deal must still be approved by a vote of the shareholdrs.
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
The transaction was unanimously approved by the Twitter Board, & is expected to close in 2022, subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders.
Elon Musk has secured $25.5B of fully committed debt & margin loan financing & is providing an approx $21.0B equity commitment.
— Sawyer Merritt
(@SawyerMerritt) April 25, 2022
SOURCES- Twitter, CNBC
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
