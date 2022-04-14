Elon Musk Has No Small Plans – How He Remakes Twitter $TSLA $TWTR

Elon will use Twitter as part of something to make loads of money. Elon Musk thinks big and will compete for everything. He thinks global and beyond. Elon will obviously compete for everything. He will compete with Facebook, WeChat, Apple and go for everything interesting and monetizable in the internet and communications. Twitter will be a piece of a massive SpaceX, Tesla and massive Crypto e-commerce, entertainment and communications plan.

Elon has made an offer to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share and $43 billion for the entire company.

Sasha Yanshin think Elon ramps up buying shares on the open market in the few weeks it takes Twitter’s board to consider this offer and go through the process of dealing with it.



Elon can do this deal without selling more Tesla shares. Elon can find people who share his vision and are willing to go in on the deal with him. Tesla Daily describes this.

Gene Munster of Loup Ventures has an analysis.

Put it all together; Musk taking over Twitter is more likely than not. — Gene Munster (@munster_gene) April 14, 2022

Second, investors should welcome Musk first principles approach to running companies. That means he has a high capacity to try new things including direct monetization. — Gene Munster (@munster_gene) April 14, 2022

First, I believe he can raise the money. The deal orbits around the investment theme that Loup calls the political corporation. Companies that have a political basis are winning investor support. Musk free speech call to action along with who he is will likely raise the capital. — Gene Munster (@munster_gene) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk does not have small plans. Elon can take a social media business and take it to the top tier of over 2 billion users. Tiktok has over 1 billion users. Elon with Starlink can backend bandwidth for video services within 3 years.

Twitter currently is a vastly underused and badly monetized resource.

Business of Apps shows that if Twitter was truly competitive it would have ten to twenty times the number of users and monetize them ten times better than they do now.

WeChat is the only app in China to have over one billion active users and is one of only five apps in the world have surpassed that milestone. WeChat Pay, which was built using the framework of Tenpay, has over 900 million users and has supplanted AliPay as the most popular payment service in the country.

Tesla has created an appstore and is creating an app ecosystem.

The Tesla dashboard experience that has been designed to take advantage of the 17-inch touchscreen in the Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X, and Tesla Model 3. At the touch of a finger you have a suite of tools and apps that will enhance your daily commute, business travel, leisure and vacation.

If Tesla reaches 20 million cars per year by 2026 they will have an installed base of 40 million at that time. Tesla’s selling at that rate to 2030 would mean an installed base of 120 million by 2030.

SpaceX Starlink just passed 250,000 users. Starlink could be around 1 million users by the end of this year and could reach 200 million users by 2025.

The generation 2 Starlink satellites will be able to handle the entire internet. Elon Musk will have space satellites for a global communications backbone.

Future Starlink satellites will likely weigh around one ton (~2200 lb) each, be capable of a maximum individual bandwidth of some 60-80 Gbps, and have solar arrays capable of supplying something like 15-20 kilowatts to power an army of antennas. If SpaceX ultimately wins FCC approval, the ~30,000 satellite Starlink Gen2 constellation as proposed would have a total instantaneous bandwidth of at least 500 terabits per second (Tbps) over land (~1800 Tbps including ocean coverage). As of 2020, the total installed bandwidth of global internet infrastructure was estimated to be 600 Tbps.