Free Speech Absolutist Elon Musk Owns 9.2% of Twitter

Elon Musk is a free speech absolutist. Elon has revealed that he now owns 9.2% of Twitter. Elon is the largest shareholder of Twitter.

Elon has about 73.5 million shares of Twitter. Twitter is up 25% to $49 on the new todays. Tesla shares are also up. Elon’s stake in Twitter is now worth $3.6 billion. He bought the shares on March 14 for about $32-33 per share. Elon is up about $1.3 billion on his position. Elon exercised options and sold stock. Elon probably netted about $5 billion after paying his taxes. Elon might still have $3 billion in cash for another Twitter scale transaction.

Elon has one of the largest followings on Twitter. Elon will also be able to use Twitter to more effectively promote his companies.

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Elon ran his Twitter poll about free speech about ten days after he bought his stake in Twitter.

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Elon will be able to use Twitter and Starlink for various communication applications.

Starlink team too! Expecting over 4200 Starlink satellites in operation within 18 months, which is ~2/3 of all active satellites of Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2022

Elon probably has a plan for how to make Twitter more profitable and more open.

Elon and Jack Dorsey seem to be friends.

Elon can probably drive Twitter to do video and Tik Tok like short video.

Warrren Redlich describes how he believes that Elon Musk and his allies have a clear plan for making Twitter far more profitable. High profitability and reach would also mean more relevance.

Elon has over 80 million followers and he knows how to use and leverage all social media.

SOURCES- Twitter, Warren Redlich

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com