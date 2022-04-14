Getting a Complete Global Climate Fix to Scale by 2030

Brian Wang discusses how to take processes that already absorbed trillions of tons of CO2 and solve the global climate issue within 20 years.
This will be done at a cost 100 times less than other proposals.
There are already efforts underway two parts of the plan but they are separate efforts and are each about 20 times too small. They need to be connected, expanded and coordinated as described in the video.
The slide deck for this talk is here.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.