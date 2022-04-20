Space Launch System Likely Missing June Launch Window

the Space Launch System is rolling back from the launch pad to find and fix and hydrogen leak and other issues. NASA had been trying to prep for a June 6 to 16 window and the next window opens June 29 and runs through July 12.
NASA will make fixes and return for full-scale tanking test and practice countdown before attempting a launch.
SOURCES- space News
