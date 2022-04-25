SpaceX Starlink Rapid Software Updates Beat Russian Jamming Attacks

SpaceX Starlink was able to rapidly upgrade whenever a new Russian jamming threat appeared. This enabled Starlink to maintain Ukraine’s communications.

Dave Tremper, the Pentagon’s director of electronic warfare said that the US military has to adopt the speed of SpaceX response.

“We have to be able to change our electromagnetic posture, to be able to change very dynamically what we’re trying to do without losing capability along the way.”

After SpaceX sent Starlink terminals to Ukraine in February in an apparent effort to help Ukraine maintain its internet connection amid war with Russia, SpaceX founder Elon Musk claimed that Russia had jammed Starlink terminals in the country for hours at a time. After a software update, Starlink was operating normally, said Musk, who added on March 25 that the constellation had “resisted all hacking & jamming attempts” in Ukraine.

SOURCES- Breaking Defense, Twitter

