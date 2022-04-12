I, Brian Wang, have a made a new youtube video about how SpaceX will dominate global communications and air cargo by 2027.

This will be how SpaceX will become a multi-trillion business with the financial muscle to fund building cities on Mars and the moon.

I go over the mass production and costs of the Raptor engines and the fully reusable Starship rocket, the Gen 2 Starlink satellite and the air cargo business.

I layout the simple roadmaps for how SpaceX will scale its Starlink satellite business and target air cargo. SpaceX cost and performance advantages are highlighted.

By Brian Wang