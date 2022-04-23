Brian Wang explores what SpaceX will be achieving this decade. Brian is a SpaceX investor and is a member of angel investment groups including Space Angels and Allocations which each make many space investments.

The keys to the SpaceX decade will be the Super Heavy Starship and rapid reuse of it. The rapid reuse will need the Mechazilla catch and reuse launch tower. The massive factories and scale and frequency of launch will drive the Starlink communication into a multi-trillion business. A $3 trillion business will have 100 times the revenue compared to NASA’s annual budget.

Space enthusiasts knew that SpaceX and Elon were driving the future of space to speed up getting to the moon and Mars but making Space a huge part of the world economy is also part of the progress that will happen.

Some of the Predictions

2024 SpaceX revenue more than NASA budget

2024 Reach 100+ Super heavy Starship to orbit launches.

First military payload point to point in 2023

2025 1000+ Super heavy Starship to orbit launches.

SpaceX Decade Summary-Keys to Huge Results

Super Heavy Starship

Mechazilla Catch and Relaunch

Mass Production

Starlink IPO

100X 1000X Revenue

Gen 2 and 2+ Satellites

1000X to 1000000X Launches

10000X to 10 Million times payload

Moon Landings and Development

Orbital Development

Mars Landings and Development

