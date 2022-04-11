Twitter Should Have Bent the Knee to the Technoking

Elon Musk has extra money from selling shares of Tesla and Elon can get loans against his Tesla wealth. Elon can probably accumulate 50+% control of Twitter over the next 4-6 months.

The current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, other current Twitter executives and the current Board of Directors of Twitter should have bent the knee to the Technoking Elon Musk.

I think that Elon Musk has big plans for fuse Twitter and SpaceX Starlink and e-commerce with Crypto. Elon will have a fully vertically integrated media, communications and commerce system.

Twitter will be a cog in the great Elon Musk global economy. This will happen regardless of what Twitter executives choose to do. If they had bent the knee, then Elon might have let them keep their jobs and they could have rode along to a greater financial future.

@Michael Burry lost the blue check (verified Twitter account). Elon Musk responded to him: “You’ll get it back, even though you shorted Tesla, you bastard”.

