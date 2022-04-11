Elon Musk has extra money from selling shares of Tesla and Elon can get loans against his Tesla wealth. Elon can probably accumulate 50+% control of Twitter over the next 4-6 months.

The current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, other current Twitter executives and the current Board of Directors of Twitter should have bent the knee to the Technoking Elon Musk.

I think that Elon Musk has big plans for fuse Twitter and SpaceX Starlink and e-commerce with Crypto. Elon will have a fully vertically integrated media, communications and commerce system.

Twitter will be a cog in the great Elon Musk global economy. This will happen regardless of what Twitter executives choose to do. If they had bent the knee, then Elon might have let them keep their jobs and they could have rode along to a greater financial future.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

What will @elonmusk do now that he is NOT joining Twitter's Board? Option 1. Keep existing TWTR stake, lobby for change as non-board member & largest shareholder. Option 2. Take bigger TWTR stake, aim for control. Option 3. Sell TWTR stake, start own social media platform. — Dave Lee (@heydave7) April 11, 2022

@Michael Burry lost the blue check (verified Twitter account). Elon Musk responded to him: “You’ll get it back, even though you shorted Tesla, you bastard”.

@ Michael Burry perdió el check azul (cuenta verificada) Elon Musk le respondió:

"Lo recuperarás, a pesar de que criticaste a Tesla, cabrón" Twitter ya está bajo el mando de Elon Musk. https://t.co/B2nAmZ3FdJ pic.twitter.com/3BV9pP3YDg — Milva Gauto (@MilvaGauto) April 10, 2022

