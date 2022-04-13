Ukraine Severely Damaged the Russian Black Sea Navy Flagship

The Russian Navy’s Black Sea flagship has suffered major damage and the crew has abandoned the ship. Ukrainians claimed to hit the ship with a missile strike.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the damage to the RTS Moskva. The Russian Defense Ministry said that a fire had caused munitions to explode and the crew had been fully evacuated.

Russia’s Navy has not added a ship or submarine over 5400 tons since 1999. They finished up two larger ships they started building before the fall of the USSR. They added two 5400 ton Frigates.

Ukraine used Neptunes missiles. They are based on the Soviet AS-20 ‘Kayak’ anti-ship missile which is similar to the U.S.-built Harpoon missile.

Moskva was commissioned into the Soviet Navy in 1982 and is one of three Slava-class guided-missile cruisers. The three 11,500-ton Slavas were designed around launchers that can hold 16 SS-N-12 Sandbox anti-ship cruise missiles.

The Black Sea Fleet has about five Frigates.

Russia has a 59000 ton aircraft carrier. This is being repaired after a dock sank and a large crane broke through the deck. It then had a big fire.

Russia has one 25000 ton Battlecruiser that is operational and the other is also being repaired.

Russia has the two 11500 ton cruisers.

Russia has six 7500 ton destroyers and four more under repair.

Russia has 9 frigates (1800-5400 tons, most are about 3000 tons).

Russia has nine ships that are destroyer or larger that are active. The USA has over 100 (11 air craft carriers, 11 assault ships – basically smaller air craft carriers, 22 cruisers and 70 destroyers).

If Ukraine can take out the five Black Sea frigates. It would probably take Russia ten years to replace the frigates. Russia has not shown that they retain the ability to make new large ships over 5400 tons in the last 20 years. Russia would have one battlecruiser, two cruisers, six destroyers and four frigates if they lose the Black Sea frigates.

Neptune Missile

Ukrainian Neptune coastal defence system comprises a USPU-360 truck-based mobile launcher, four missiles, a TZM-360 transport/reload vehicle, a RCP-360 command and control vehicle, and a special cargo vehicle. The system is designed to operate up to 25 kilometers (16 mi) inland of the coastline.

A Neptune missile including rocket motor is 5.05 meters (199 in) in length, with a cross-shaped hard wing. Neptune missiles are designed to be housed in transport and launch containers (TLC) with dimensions 5.30 by 0.60 by 0.60 meters (209 in × 24 in × 24 in). The system has a maximum range of about 300 kilometers (190 mi). A single missile weighs 870 kilograms (1,920 lb), of which 150 kilograms (330 lb) is the warhead.

Ukraine’s state-owned Spets Techno Export said the missile was designed to sink naval vessels with a maximum displacement of 5,000 tonnes. It has a range of 280 km, which the company said is so the export model complies with the Missile Technology Control Regime. The missile could therefore have a longer range for Ukraine’s own use and improve.

Four Neptune missiles are carried ready to fire on a KrAZ-7634HE 8×8 truck chassis. The entire complex consists of four launch vehicles, crewed by three personnel each, a 6×6 command-and-control vehicle, and two loading vehicles.

Ukraine has previously successfully attacked Russian ships unloading armored vehicles in the port of Berdyansk. One LST sank at the pier and two others sortied, possibly damaged.

Russia’s frigates can only stay out in the Black Sea for about 30 days and then they need to refuel and resupply. Russia’s ships are vulnerable when they get near the ports or the coast.

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com