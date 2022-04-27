Energy in 2000, 2010, 2022, 2025 and 2030

When looking at the rise of renewable energy, it would surprise some people to know that since 2000, global hydroelectric power additions almost match the increase in wind power and both have increased more than solar energy.

The global energy mix has shifted slightly away from coal power.

Wind and solar power are continuing to strongly increase and China will still add some hydroelectric power.

It seems likely that wind, solar and hydro will go from about 8400 TWh in 2022 up to about 10,000 TWh in 2025 and perhaps 15000 TWh in 2030.

SOURCES- IEA, World in Data

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com