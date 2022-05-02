Bayraktar Drones Destroy Two Russian Patrol Boats

Two Russian Raptor patrol boats were destroyed at dawn today near Snake Island according to the Ukrainian military. “The Bayraktars [Turkish made drones] are working,” Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Raptor patrol boats can carry up to three crew and 20 personnel. They are usually equipped with machine guns and used in reconnaissance or landing operations.

The Bayraktar drone were also used as a distraction in the sinking of the Moskva. The drone was sent to distract the Moskva crew and then they were hit by two regular anti-ship missiles.

The cruiser Moskva, its 12,000-ton Black Sea flagship, suffered a major explosion and sank. Ukraine claims to have struck the ship with two Neptune missiles. There are reports that a Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 drone acted as a distraction.

SOURCES- CBS News

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com