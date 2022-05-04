Second Tesla Shanghai Factory Confirmed

Tesla has confirmed they will build a new factory on land near its existing Shanghai plant which is poised to add an annual capacity of 450,000 cars. Tesla still reports that Shanghai currently builds over 450,000 cars per year even though monthly runrates are actually over 800,000 cars per year and capacity is over 1 million cars per year.
The current Tesla Shanghai plant and the new plant will combine to produce over 2 million cars per year.
