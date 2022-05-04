SpaceX Starlink Enables Mobile Roaming and Truckers and RVers are Successfully Experimenting

SpaceX Starlink for RV use is available as of March, 2022 and taking Internet connectivity to the fastest speeds we ever for who work from the road.

Mobile roaming has been enabled, so phased array antenna can maintain signal while on moving vehicle.

Tucks truck describes specifics of how to attach a Starlink dish to the roof of his truck and having roaming internet.

They have attached the round Starlink dish to a tire on the roof of a truck and it has worked well.

Updating software to reduce peak power consumption, so Starlink can be powered from car cigarette lighter. Mobile roaming enabled, so phased array antenna can maintain signal while on moving vehicle. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

Tucks Truck has a round dish for his experiments. Pat Chics (https://outbackusawirelessllc.com) seems to have done the most extensive experimentation with a rectangular dish. Others are also experimenting with Starlink roaming.

Starlink Roaming Service