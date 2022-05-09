A Moon Base Design

Xors Moon Base project is a lunar habitat which seems feasible within the next ten years and able to accommodate 2-3 crews at one time, will be presented by Innspace team members. The project took 4th place in the Moon Base Design Contest. The base consists of 4 living modules and 2 additional ones covered with a thick layer of lunar regolith using 3D printing technology, which would provide additional protection against radiation. The group will present their solution of the habitat’s life support systems. A mix of specially selected micro-organisms, including bacteria, cyanobacteria and microalgae, will perform the function of purifying wastewater and other waterborne pollutants. Specially selected microalgae in the form of wall panels will also provide oxygen. To better mimic sunlight, the team used lamps that emit not only visible light but also infrared light and UV-A and UV-B light. Xors is located near Shackleton Crater at the south pole. This is one of the most interesting places on the Moon, because of the places that the Sun illuminates almost all the time, as well as those that the light never reaches. Thanks to this location at the south pole, the habitat has gained access to water, which is trapped in the form of ice on, as well as under, the Moon’s surface. The details of the project and all subsystems will be presented during the conference.

From the 24th Annual International Mars Society Convention, held as a Virtual Convention worldwide on the Internet from October 14-17, 2021.

It is useful to look at the proposal for those considering new moon base designs. This will help with design considerations for those looking to improve upon the concepts.