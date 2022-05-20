Boeing Starliner Docking With ISS

The Boeing Starliner is docking with the ISS (International Space Station). It is currently holding at 10 meters away. It will shortly move in and dock.

The Boeing Starliner had a clean launch on an Atlas 5. The Boeing Starliner had two out of twelve thrusters fail. NASA will dock the Starliner despite unknown issues with the two thrusters.

