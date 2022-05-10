In 2023 Tens of Thousands of Teslabots Will Work in Tesla Factories

Elon Musk has said that there will be an interesting demo by the end of 2022 for the Teslabot and low volume mass production in 2023. Low volume mass production for Tesla EVs in 2022 means about 1000 to 2000 cars per week. Teslabots weigh 40 times less than a Model Y. Low volume mass production of Teslabots could be about 10,000 Teslabots per week and then increase to moderate mass production of about 50,000 to 100,000 Teslabots per week.

Teslabots will be first used at Tesla and SpaceX factories moving boxes and then helping to thread and connect wires and perform quality checks.

In 2023, Teslabots in could be used in the tens of thousands in Tesla Factories. There are twenty thousand employees in Tesla Shanghai and a total of about 120,000 Tesla employees. Teslabots should outnumber humans in Tesla factories by 2024.

Tesla uses Digital Self Management (DSM) at every factory position. DSM will enable every factory position to have an AI neural net training function applied so that factory bots can learn the task for that position.

SOURCES- Farzad Mesbahi podcast, Brian Wang analysis

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com