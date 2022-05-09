NASA Confirms Over 5000 Exoplanet Discoveries

by

In March 2022, Astronomers have now confirmed more than 5,000 exoplanets – planets beyond our solar system. But it’s just a fraction of the likely hundreds of billions of such planets in our Milky Way galaxy.

There are 300 billion stars in the Milky Way and 1 trillion in Andremeda. There are likely over a trillion exoplanets in the Milky Way.

Load Comments