Oxygen Production Experiment on Mars Perserverance Rover is Working

An Oxygen production test on the Mars Perserverance rover has worked. It is 0.5% scale test for a larger system. The larger system will weigh one ton and over one year using 25 kilowatts of power produce 2 kg per hour of oxygen. Oxygen is the heaviest part or rocket fuel. The full scale system would produce 17.5 tons of oxygen for fuel in a year. Over a year and half the one ton system would save 25 tons of oxygen for fuel.
The MOXIE system is a fuel cell. If you put in water and CO2 then you can get oxygen and water.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.