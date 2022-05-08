SpaceX COO and President Shotwell Says There Will Be Humans on Mars by 2032 and Maybe 2030

SpaceX President & COO Gwynne Shotwell says SpaceX needs to put a large unmanned payload on Mars to get people serious about Mars. SpaceX still wants to put people on the surface of Mars by 2032 and hopefully by 2030.

A large unmanned mission would need to be by 2024 or 2026 to hit this schedule for the manned missions. She expects the manned missions would be 5-6 years after the unmanned.

She also said SpaceX would send people to the moon sooner than the humans to Mars.