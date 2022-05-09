Tesla Austin Factory Architected for 3D Innovation Flow and 10 Million Cars Per Year per Gigafactory

Joe Justice (x-Tesla Agile Program Manager) describes how the Tesla Austin Factory has been architected 3D agile cells. Each hexagonal agile cell can send product from the cell to any other adjacent cell. The cells are connecting in 3 dimensions. Cells can be beside in two dimensions but they can also be above or below.

Tesla Austin has been made extra space so that multiple innovative steps can be added between cells.

Tesla has factories that are made to add and remove steps without disrupting the rest of the process.

Joe Justice says that Austin and Berlin can achieve 10 million cars per year in production.