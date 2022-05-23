Tesla Real Risks, FUD, Recession and Recovery

The overall stock market is in a bear market. Tesla’s share price has been roughly cut in half from its peak early in 2022.

What are the real risks from continuing market declines and from inflation and any economic recession?

The overall market is down 20-30%

There are real problems caused by the War, Inflation and a recession.

China COVID shutdowns are real but temporary. There has been mitigation with Tesla and suppliers having workers stay onsite for 24 hours.

There are continuing COVID risks.

Elon did sell Tesla shares for the potential Twitter deal and Elon could sell further for this deal or any other deal.

Elon has gone to war with Democrats and has issues with political opponents and media opponents.

When will overwhelming gamechanging production growth and AI technology drown out other issues?