Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Rogozin Threatens Elon Musk

Russia Rogozin x-Deputy Prime Minister threatens Elons life for Elon/SpaceX providing STARLINK satellite dishes and service to Ukraine.

Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin has been Director General of Roscosmos since 2018. He was previously Deputy Prime Minister of Russia in charge of the defense industry from 2011 to 2018, and Russia’s ambassador to NATO from 2008 to 2011

The translated tweet from Rogozin:

“From the testimony of the captured chief of staff of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it follows that the ground-based subscriber equipment of the Starlink satellite company Elon Musk was delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Mariupol by military helicopters.

According to our information, the delivery and transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of PO boxes for receiving and transmitting the Internet from Starlink was carried out by the Pentagon.”

“Elon Musk is thus involved in the supply of fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications.

And for this you will have to answer in an adult way, Elon, no matter how you turn on the fool.

.@Rogozin sent this to Russian media pic.twitter.com/eMI08NnSby — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The word "Nazi" doesn't mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022