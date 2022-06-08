BYD Vice President Confirms BYD Will Supply Batteries to Tesla $TSLA

CNEVPost (China New Energy Vehicle Post) interviewed BYD VP Lian Yubo, BYD executive vice president and president of its automotive engineering research institute, said BYD will soon supply batteries to Tesla.
This statement seems to confirm rumors that BYD would supply 10 GWh per year in blade batteries to Tesla. This would be enough for about 200,000 cars per year.
