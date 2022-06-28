CeDeFi Crypto Exchange, Unizen Receives $200 Million in Capital Commitments From Global Emerging Markets (GEM) To Expand Its Ecosystem

Smart exchange ecosystem, Unizen has received a $200 million capital commitment from Global Emerging Markets (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group, to expand its product range, expand the firm, and bolster innovation. According to the team, the fund commitment will be released in stages based on mutually agreed milestones and performance metrics to optimize the utilization of the initial funding.

The commitment funding round will further help in boosting the growth prospects of Unizen, with a goal to pioneer the future of its centralized-decentralized finance (CeDeFi) platform. Additionally, the capital commitment will also be used to expand the team, improve the current features, market the company’s products, and rapidly accelerate the execution of the trade aggregation ecosystem.

Sean Noga, CEO and co-founder of Unizen believes the latest capital funding will lead to “rapid expansion of Unizen” and further innovation in the CeDeFi industry. Speaking on the latest funding round, Noga said,

“We are proud to welcome GEM to the Unizen Ecosystem as a potent and strategically aligned growth partner that can support the rapid expansion of the Unizen platform, brand and community.”

Launched in 2021 as a Binance chain-based crypto exchange, Unizen offers a simple and user-friendly platform that allows cross-chain token swaps and applications to interact. The platform also includes an aggregating interface that caters to all trading personas to acquire any asset, offering the best fees across a multitude of liquidity pools.

The latest capital addition by GEM will further these features, with an aim to make Unizen a global leader in the CeDeFi field. Notwithstanding, Unizen will become the first crypto exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Combined with its aggregating features, Unizen will offer the most efficient, fastest, and least expensive trade routes across all exchanges.

As explained above, GEM aims to release the capital funding in milestone-based and performance-based stages to enhance the development of Unizen from the word go. The private investment firm, with offices in New York, Paris and Nassau Bahamas, is known for its extensive investments in alternative investment firms, having completed over 530 investment acquisitions and transactions in over 72 countries worldwide.

The investment in Unizen opens up GEM’s investment vehicle to a technology (blockchain) that has the potential to shape the future of finance. Over the past few years, crypto exchanges have been tasked with combining the decentralized properties of blockchain technology with government regulation and safety for investors. While few solutions have come up, Unizen prides itself on the innovation that will combine the two.

The firm combines the compliance of CeFi with the innovation that DeFi brings. With GEM’s capital commitment, Unizen will maintain the decentralization aspects of DeFi while being fully compliant with the authorities, while offering a secure environment for high-volume trading, all in one seamless user experience.

Alongside the capital commitment, Unizen also announced the launch of ZenX Labs, a technology incubation and innovations lab that will help nurture and grow decentralized applications (DApps) on the Binance chain. The platform will provide an incubation centre for CeDeFi applications, empowering their growth with technical expertise and growth management as well as ensuring its full compliance.

Finally, ZenX Labs will also invite more traffic to DApps via incentives and rewards, paid out to the native $ZCX token holders. Simply, $ZCX token holders will be eligible for airdrops and rewards from the growth of incubated projects via the Dynamic Multi-Asset Staking (DMAS), whereby incubated projects could choose to reward the Unizen community once they take off or gain long-term success.