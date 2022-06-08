At the end of April, 2022 Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger now expects the semiconductor industry to suffer supply shortages until 2024.
Nextbigfuture had a video six weeks earlier showing analysis that the auto chip shortage would into 2024.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the extended timeline for the chip crunch is now caused by lack of manufacturing equipment.
The chip shortage is lowering global car production by about seven million cars per year.
The chip shortage is hitting car production and delays in the delivery of dishwashers, refrigerators and game consoles.
SOURCES- CNBC
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “Nextbigfuture Called Longer Chip Shortage Six Weeks Before Intel CEO”
The comment system was completely non functional for me as well.
I thought NBF has gone completely private or without comments,
“The chip shortage is hitting car production and delays in the delivery of dishwashers, refrigerators..”
All of which existed long before computer chips. I guess the problem is the expense of retooling to build designs with fewer chips is more than anyone is willing to spend for a shortage they expect to be temporary.
BTW what was wrong with the comment system for the past few weeks.