Nextbigfuture Called Longer Chip Shortage Six Weeks Before Intel CEO

At the end of April, 2022 Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger now expects the semiconductor industry to suffer supply shortages until 2024.

Nextbigfuture had a video six weeks earlier showing analysis that the auto chip shortage would into 2024.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the extended timeline for the chip crunch is now caused by lack of manufacturing equipment.

The chip shortage is lowering global car production by about seven million cars per year.

The chip shortage is hitting car production and delays in the delivery of dishwashers, refrigerators and game consoles.

SOURCES- CNBC

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com