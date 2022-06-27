Elon Musk’s Most Important Impact Will Not be SpaceX And Tesla

Brian and Warren talked in this video about latest developments with Tesla, SpaceX, Boring company and the most important legacy for Elon Musk.

Where Tesla will clearly be in two years is more important than the current quarter.

Where SpaceX and Starlink will be with the Generation 2 satellites.

How Boring Company will change our world.

Elon Musk greatest world-changing impact may not be from Elon’s companies (Tesla, Spacex, Neuralink, Boring Company). Elon will cause something else that will be even bigger.

This impact will be inspiring and training people to become worldchanging entrepreneurs. This would be like magnifying what Bill Hewlett and David Packard did. On January 1, 1939, Bill Hewlett and David Packard founded Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto, California, United States with an initial investment of US $538. Eventually, their small startup gave birth to America’s Silicon Valley and HP became one of the world’s largest technology companies. This created the modern venture capital industry and hundreds of thousands of technology companies.

When Steve Jobs was in high school, he cold-called Hewlett-Packard’s co-founder Bill Hewlett to request some leftover electronic parts and, to his surprise, Hewlett picked up the phone. Hewlett gave Steve Jobs a summer job at HP.

On December 1, 1913, Henry Ford installed the first moving assembly line for the mass production of an entire automobile. His innovation reduced the time it took to build a car from more than 12 hours to one hour and 33 minutes.

Elon Musk is introducing revolutionary business thinking and processes. Tesla and SpaceX have master Agile for hardware and improved upon mass production. If others learn Elon Musk’s methods in manufacturing, business operations, problem analysis and solution creation then it will not the companies (aka fish) but it will be learning to fish (solve problems and create and grow businesses) like Elon that will be the biggest worldchanging effect.

Warren Redlich is a tech Youtuber with a focus on Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company and other topics related to Elon Musk. He is on Twitter @WR4NYGov and Youtube at

https://www.youtube.com/c/WarrenRedlich

Brian Wang has been on Warren’s youtube channel several times.

Previous Talks with Brian and Warren and previous Tesla and SpaceX videos by Brian Wang.

