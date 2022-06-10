The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon today for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on fuel. There has been months of gas price increases across the country, accelerated by the rise in seasonal demand amidst supply constraints borne out of the pandemic.
In recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels, or over one billion gallons, since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity.
Prices are averaging $6.40 in California.
There is a heat map of prices.
On March 5, 2022, National average price of gas breaks $4/gal for the first time since 2008.
Oil Price indicates that OPEC has almost used up its spare capacity.
Conservative estimates, cited by Reuters, OPEC’s spare production capacity could slip below 1 million barrels daily by the end of this year. This is equal to less than 1 percent of global demand.
According to the EIA, the situation looks a lot better, with OPEC’s spare capacity at around 3 million bpd right now.
There is risk of oil disruption in Libya and hurricanes could impact Gulf of Mexico producion.
SOURCES – Gasbuddy, Oilprice, EIA
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
2 thoughts on “Gasbuddy Reports Average US Gas Prices Passed $5 Per Gallon”
In addition to special state mandated formulations, California is still importing significant amounts of foreign oil (mostly from the Middle East). That is why they are consistently higher in price.
If the Middle East supplies are disrupted, CA is screwed. There are not enough rail cars to ship oil across country and the rocky mountain rail grades would prohibit long enough trains anyway. Plus, the Jones act makes it illeagle to move by ship because there are no US Flagged tankers.
That last one could be solved if there were enough of an incentive for it…