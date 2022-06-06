Gwynn Shotwell Talks About the Key History of SpaceX

Stanford interview with Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX. She discusses balancing ambitious goals, putting people on Mars in a decade, leading collaboratively, and why she likes making decisions with data.
Gwynn talks about operationalizing booster reuse.
Gwynn still thinks SpaceX will get humans onto Mars by the end of this decade (aka 2030).
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.