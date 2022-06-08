Nextbigfuture Commenting Has Been Fixed

by

Nextbigfuture commenting has been fixed. Thanks for your patience while this was being migrated.

3 thoughts on “Nextbigfuture Commenting Has Been Fixed”

  3. Awesome. You had reported that tesla would be using 1000’s of humanoid robots as early as next year. To me this is like saying the singularity has arrived and I found it interesting. I wanted to comment that people are like oh year AGI next year.

    Reply

Leave a Comment