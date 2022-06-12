Safety of Car Models

There is safety data on cars by model and types of cars. There is insurance and regulator data for whether particular car models are involved in more accidents and if the drivers of particular cars have more fatalities.

The Lexus CT has tthe most at-fault accidents. Drivers of the Lexus CT get involved in no-fault crashes at the highest rate in the nation. 11.62 percent of CT drivers have reported a no-fault accident on record within the past seven years. This is 69 percent greater than the national average. The IIHS (Insurance Institute for highway safety).

Sporty cars dominate the top ten most accident-prone models. Luxury vehicle are among the models with the lowest crash rates in the country. Drivers of the Audi A4, the Tesla Model Y, the Lincoln Navigator, and the Porsche 911 all cause accidents at bottom-ten rates. they have a combined 38 percent lower car accident involvement rate than the national average.

There is also data on which car models are the most dangerous for the drivers of those models.

The Ford F-Series pickup is the most-often crashed vehicle in America. The top-selling pickup was involved in over 10,000 fatal crashes over our 5-year study period. ValuePenguin analyzed fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to find which cars, trucks and SUVs are most likely to be in fatal crashes.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, there were 8.7 million motorcycles on the road out of 273.6 million total. That means that motorcycles account for just 3% of vehicles but are involved in 10% of fatal crashes.

Furthermore, the typical number of motorcycle occupants killed per crash is a staggering 0.98. This means that if a motorcyclist is involved in a fatal crash, it’s the motorcyclist or their passenger who is killed nearly every time.

Older cars (12-14 years old) from 2008-2009 were involved in the most accidents. This could be explained by improved safety standards, like collision avoidance technology and backup cameras. Drivers could also be more safety-conscious when driving a new car.

Tesla has far lower involvement in accidents but Tesla has far newer cars. About half of all Tesla’s ever made were produced in the last 12-18 months.

In the 4th quarter of 2021., Tesla recorded one crash for every 4.31 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology (Autosteer and active safety features). For drivers who were not using Autopilot technology (no Autosteer and active safety features), Telsa recorded one crash for every 1.59 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 484,000 miles.

SOURCES – IIHS, Insurify, Tesla, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Value Penguin

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com