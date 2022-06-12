Safety of Car Models

There is safety data on cars by model and types of cars. There is insurance and regulator data for whether particular car models are involved in more accidents and if the drivers of particular cars have more fatalities.
The Lexus CT has tthe most at-fault accidents. Drivers of the Lexus CT get involved in no-fault crashes at the highest rate in the nation. 11.62 percent of CT drivers have reported a no-fault accident on record within the past seven years. This is 69 percent greater than the national average. The IIHS (Insurance Institute for highway safety).
Sporty cars dominate the top ten most accident-prone models. Luxury vehicle are among the models with the lowest crash rates in the country. Drivers of the Audi A4, the Tesla Model Y, the Lincoln Navigator, and the Porsche 911 all cause accidents at bottom-ten rates. they have a combined 38 percent lower car accident involvement rate than the national average.
There is also data on which car models are the most dangerous for the drivers of those models.
The Ford F-Series pickup is the most-often crashed vehicle in America. The top-selling pickup was involved in over 10,000 fatal crashes over our 5-year study period. ValuePenguin analyzed fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to find which cars, trucks and SUVs are most likely to be in fatal crashes.
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, there were 8.7 million motorcycles on the road out of 273.6 million total. That means that motorcycles account for just 3% of vehicles but are involved in 10% of fatal crashes.
Furthermore, the typical number of motorcycle occupants killed per crash is a staggering 0.98. This means that if a motorcyclist is involved in a fatal crash, it’s the motorcyclist or their passenger who is killed nearly every time.
Older cars (12-14 years old) from 2008-2009 were involved in the most accidents. This could be explained by improved safety standards, like collision avoidance technology and backup cameras. Drivers could also be more safety-conscious when driving a new car.
Tesla has far lower involvement in accidents but Tesla has far newer cars. About half of all Tesla’s ever made were produced in the last 12-18 months.
In the 4th quarter of 2021., Tesla recorded one crash for every 4.31 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology (Autosteer and active safety features). For drivers who were not using Autopilot technology (no Autosteer and active safety features), Telsa recorded one crash for every 1.59 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 484,000 miles.
SOURCES – IIHS, Insurify, Tesla, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Value Penguin
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “Safety of Car Models”
Need to adjust accidents by number of vehicles sold. Chevy Silverados seem to be involved in more fatal crashes than F-150s when adjusted for sales. Trucks also are used in different ways than cars. Dirt roads, towing, etc. lead to more possibilities of fatal accidents.
Chevy Impala is significantly more likely to correlate with a fatal accident than every other vehicle. Probably an interesting story behind that correlation.
Cars that are 12-14 years old are more likely to have been resold. Second owners are probably not as safe as original owners. Also possible that in the absence of proper maintenance that there are issues that lead to fatal crashes in older cars.
Many people with 12-14 year old cars are living in areas where there are more reckless drivers, and less safe roads. Poorer areas have less streetlamps, more drunks walking around in the dark, less sidewalks, less traffic lights where they are needed, more feral animals to doge, and more intoxicated drivers. People with less happy, secure lives tend to use more, so more intoxicated drivers.
Tires can also be more worn, breaks more worn. And he is right about safety features being better in newer cars. Though, I doubt many people die from lack of backup cameras, pets maybe. Some sure. I just doubt it makes much of a statistical effect. Other stuff like side impact airbags, blind spot warnings, stronger bodies, but also most of the new vehicles are not sedans, compacts and hatchbacks, they are larger and mostly safer except in rollovers.
The chart of which vehicle has the most occupants killed per fatal crash seems a bit obvious, 0.2 for bus, 0.98 for motorcycles. Duh. More interesting would be how many occupants died per mile per crash.