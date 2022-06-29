Sandy Munro Tearsdown the Tesla Model S Plaid Batteries

Sandy Munro and his team have a video showing a teardown of the Tesla Model S Plaid batteries. The Model S Plaid uses 7920 smaller 18650 battery cells. It has superior cooling and more cells in parallel. This gives the Plaid more power. The increased power requires more cooling.

Sandy and Cory discuss the construction and engineering choices of the Plaid Model S battery in comparison to the Model Y battery.

