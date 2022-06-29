Sandy Munro Tearsdown the Tesla Model S Plaid Batteries

Sandy Munro and his team have a video showing a teardown of the Tesla Model S Plaid batteries. The Model S Plaid uses 7920 smaller 18650 battery cells. It has superior cooling and more cells in parallel. This gives the Plaid more power. The increased power requires more cooling.
Sandy and Cory discuss the construction and engineering choices of the Plaid Model S battery in comparison to the Model Y battery.
SOURCES- Munro Live
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.