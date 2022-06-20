SpaceX had three successful launches within a 37 hour period.
June 17, Falcon 9 launched from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. This deployed 53 Starlink satellites. The booster used for the launch completed its 13th flight with a droneship landing.
June 18, launch from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This deployed Airbus SARah-1 radar imaging satellite.
June 19, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This deployed the Globalstar FM15 and also an unknown military or national security agency payload.
3 thoughts on “SpaceX Had Three Successful Launches in 37 Hours”
The more important metric is pad cycle time, not their salvo capability. Thankfully Starlink provides a launch on readiness stream of payloads to backfill when customer payloads get delayed.
That is true, although the fact that they can operationalise three launches in three days speaks something of their organisational capacity. Clearly the people who were getting each rocket ready to launch weren’t the same set.
Cool. Still in route for 52 flacon 9 launches in a year.
And Starship will have to break that record several times over, to be considered a success as per their own metrics.