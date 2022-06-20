SpaceX Had Three Successful Launches in 37 Hours

SpaceX had three successful launches within a 37 hour period.

See more 3 launches from 3 SpaceX pads in less than 37 hours pic.twitter.com/CLGdPg8smj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 20, 2022

June 17, Falcon 9 launched from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. This deployed 53 Starlink satellites. The booster used for the launch completed its 13th flight with a droneship landing.

June 18, launch from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This deployed Airbus SARah-1 radar imaging satellite.

June 19, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This deployed the Globalstar FM15 and also an unknown military or national security agency payload.

See more Congrats to SpaceX Falcon team for executing 3 flawless launches in 2 days! https://t.co/2MFmlkXmVz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

SOURCES -SpaceX

