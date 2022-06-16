SpaceX COO and President Gwynn Shotwell says SpaceX wants to produce a rocket per day. She means one Starship per day. This was stated in her recent interview with the segment highlighted by What About it? about ten minutes in.
Currently SpaceX is making one Falcon 9 second stage a week and 9-11 first stages. (150 Merlin engines per year but they have a capability to make 300-400 Merlins per year. they are choosing a more moderate pace with no need to have so many boosters.
A Startship a day. This will mean 9 raptor engines per day for one starship per day and say 24 super heavy booster stages with 33 engines each per year. This is about 4000 raptor engines per year. About 30 times the current Merlin engine rate. They were making a factory for Raptor engines with a target capacity of 1000 per year. They will go to four times that level. They are making two launch facility and will probablu make 2000 engines per year near the Starbase launch facilities in Florida and Texas. SpaceX would want to produce engines and rockets near their planned Starbases.
SOURCES- What About It, Gwynn Shotwell
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
4 thoughts on “SpaceX President Targets Producing One Starship Rocket Per Day”
A big part of me is hoping Elon and SpaceX are filing patents for this technology and that he retains the rights of all this IP SpaceX is literally inventing.
I feel like Elon will use the money from people who license the IP to: (1) better spend it than people who use the open-source technology. I know Elon has an altruistic side, but I trust him way more to make wise decisions than a Bezos or Gates or Buffet (or any other person I can think of). And (2) I want SpaceX to accumulate all the money it can to take humans to Mars and help the US defense department deter China, Russia, and any other nasty fascist/socialist/communists regimes that are out there.
At a sufficient pace of manufacture of the Starship, they could use it in a semi-expendable mode.
By “semi-expendable”, I mean that they could omit all systems necessary for landing, and keep it in orbit. A Starship in orbit represents a huge volume of pressurized space, and valuable building materials. In this mode, everything but the engines could be viewed as “payload”.
You could then dismount the engines, and take them back to earth for reuse periodically in a full function Starship. The engines are, after all, most of the cost of the Starship, and the chief manufacturing bottleneck.
This would allow rapidly and economically accumulating in orbit all the materials necessary for constructing huge space stations, Earth/Mars cyclers, stainless steel for construction of space infrastructure, and all on essentially a paid for basis, since the cargo carried on the way up would pay for the flight, and omitting reentry/landing related hardware would substantially increase payload capacity.
The tankage could even be modified to include airlocks and ports, and cable/plumbing penetrations, all behind temporary steel covers that could be removed with a cutting torch after achieving orbit.
Operated in this mode, we could, just a few years after Starship is operating, have absolutely huge amounts of living space in orbit, genuinely “orbital” tank farms, construction docs where ships and satellites that were dedicated for vacuum and did not have to survive launch stresses could be constructed. It would seriously jumpstart our conquest of space.
Well said, Brett