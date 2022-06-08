Tesla FSD Will Drive Without Maps in a Few Months $TSLA

Elon Musk has tweeted that Tesla FSD will drive without map data within a few months. Tesla will submit FSD to European regulators soon.

Tesla has expanded its FSD Beta to those with driving scores above 91.

See more Also, FSD Beta 10.12.2 now expanding to 100k cars. 10.13 smooths out intersection control, especially long lefts, and starts to handle roads with no map data at all. Last point is a big deal. Within a few months, FSD should be able to drive to a GPS point with zero map data. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022

See more Yes, car will navigate to a pin location, even if in a complex surface parking lot or hotel entrance. When in covered or underground parking lots, car will have to navigate using only inertial measurement, wheel movement & vision, as GPS signal is no longer available. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022

See more We are close to the point where offering something for EU regulators to review makes sense — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022