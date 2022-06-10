Three for One Tesla Stock Split Announced $TSLA

Tesla has declared they will split their shares 3 for 1. On Friday, Tesla submitted a 14A filing with the SEC that clarified its plans for the 2022 Annual Stockholder’s Meeting, which will take place on August 4. Along with the several agenda items listed in the 14A filing, Tesla described its intentions to split its common stock by a 3:1 ratio, which will triple the number of available shares and split the price by one-third on the day the stock split takes place.

Tesla will increase the number of authorized shares of common stock by 4,000,000,000. The certificate of incorporation currently authorized 2,100,000,000 shares, consisting of 2,000,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, and 100,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share. The Authorized Shares Amendment provides for an increase in the number of authorized shares of Tesla’s common stock from 2,000,000,000 shares to 6,000,000,000 shares. The Authorized Shares Amendment would not change the total number of authorized shares of Preferred Stock.

Rob Mauer of Tesla Daily discusses the likely stock split.



