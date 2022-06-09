US and Canada Nuclear Regulators Complete Technical Review of Molten Salt Reactor

US and Canadian nuclear regulators completed joint review of Terrestrial’s IMSR (molten salt) nuclear reactor.
Terrestrial Energy looks to commercialise the Generation IV small modular reactor (SMR) technology and begin operating its first plant by 2028.
Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy, said: “This review by the Canadian and US regulators is a joint examination of the fundamentals of IMSR safety and is a cornerstone technical nuclear safety review that builds further confidence in IMSR technology and supports our national regulatory programmes. Completing this joint review is an important step forward in the commercialization of the IMSR and paves the way for further cross-border collaboration.”
Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR is a 4th generation reactor that uses molten salt as both fuel and coolant, with integrated components, that can supply heat directly to industrial facilities or use it to generate electrical power. It aims to commission the first power plants based on the small modular reactor within a decade. Its IMSR400 configuration, with twin reactors and generators, will mean an overall power plant design with a potential output of up to 390 MWe.
SOURCES- World Nuclear News
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
24 thoughts on “US and Canada Nuclear Regulators Complete Technical Review of Molten Salt Reactor”
I would like to talk to you about parabolic dishes making 40 mega-liters of freshwater from saltwater every day 24/7 plus power please contact me
Talk is that Terrestrial Energy will use IMSR to make Ammonia.
In other nuclear news:
Nuscale is signing plenty of MOU’s for Eastern European countries
Poland wants to go nuclear, maybe with Korean reactors
LPP Fusion has record setting plasma purity, 10x fewer impurities than W7-X
Why nuke ammonia when Nat gas is running over in CA?
Fusion….we need to anti up on it
Why so SMALL!
It is about one tenth as big as it should be, instead of 390 MWe is should be 5GWe.
The world needs, and is going to need, HUGE amounts of electricity.
The only way solar and wind can make a difference if is there is base supplier of energy.
Stop designing foolish small nuclear plants!
No one wants many hundreds of sources of radiation in a country, make it a few dozen only.
Until nuclear power starts getting implemented we are doing nothing to reduce global warming even if it is a real concern.
Most of Earth’s history there has been no polar ice. And that is limiting the history being considered to the period when there has been complex evolved plants and animals.
Remember that the Atomic Energy Commission went for over 40 years without certifying a new reactor design. Hope those days are coming to a close.
I assume you meant the NRC. They killed the AEC in the 1970s. A very bad move, that should be undone.
Amen!!
They’ve been busy
So this another review of documentation and plans, right?
Sorry, it seems that nobody is serious about molten salt reactors. The companies are producing power point presentations after power point presentation. They are perpetually in the planning phase, but nobody actually builds any reactor even for research.
And the bureaucracy doesn’t really want these power plants to be build. But it doesn’t mind reviewing some documentation, though…. keeps the salaries flowing.
call Elon Musk and in 5 days you have a go or nogo
It is hard to tell the difference between a PPT reactor and a reactor that is going to be built.
NuScale is real and is going to be built.
Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR seems real but the timelines for being built are far enough off to make it seem like it is a PPT reactor.
Nowadays nobody builds test reactors. You have to go straight to the production reactor and rely on rigorous modelling and staying within limits. That’s why the IMSR core is swappable- they can’t use it longer because they don’t already have metallurgical results for longer container usage. That’s why they swap the core and its graphite moderator- they know graphite will work for that long based on previous reactors.
Pretty sure Gates is building one now.
I hope it goes great, and is AFFORDABLE, something nuclear power has always struggled to become.
It costs more to boil water and make electricity from FREE heat than collect solar on Earth and Earth to Earth Power Beam it to the needed places. Helion may work, as it makes electricity from moving charged particles. Otherwise, nuke is for heat only. If you collect solar in Space, game over.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US8074936B2/en
https://breakingdefense.com/2022/05/next-step-for-afrls-space-based-solar-power-quest-energy-beaming/
Nuclear power is affordable, if you subtract the regulatory costs. In fact, it’s almost cliché to mention how France managed to have energy cheaper than the European average by relying almost exclusively on a single reactor design.
Right standardization and reasonable regulations would make nuclear power much less expensive. Waste product volume is so small it is really not an issue it is easily contained in concreate canisters.
Fact!
Nuclear regulation has been a decades cluster of inefficiencies.
100%..
Germany and France’s move to BS green energy as pushed by that dullard Kerry has destabilized their power, dramatically increased costs, and made them reliant on sketchy neighbors for alternatives.
I worked on the AP600 design which was a stark departure from previous US strategies.. we still managed to screw it up.
Yeah, the excess cost is all regulatory churn and delay. You borrow money to start building the plant, and halfway through they change the regulations on you, and you have to tear up a lot of work and start over. Rinse and repeat. All the while you’re paying out interest and NOT generating revenue.
Hardly shocking, nuclear energy is one of the few cases where regulatory capture was by the enemies of an industry, rather than the industry itself. It’s had the barely disguised purpose of making nuclear unaffordable, for decades now.
BWXT just got awarded the Project Pele prototype contract for a military SMR as well.
Yes those are going to come in quite handy on Moon Base Musk.