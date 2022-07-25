Aubrey de Grey Dublin Longevity Summit

Aubrey de Grey has a longevity, antiaging summit in Dublin, Ireland. There is still early bird registration.
Speakers at the Dublin antiaging summit include:
Aubrey de Grey
George Church
Maria Blasco
Michael West
Jim Mellon
and many others.
I will shortly be getting out two antiaging youtube videos. I spoke at length with Aubrey de Grey and also with the CEO of Rejuvenate Biotechnology.
Antiaging is going through an exciting time. There is now abundant funding. Over $10 billion has been invested in over 160 companies.
Right, there is a veritable torrent of people pleading for an extension on the early-bird deadline so they can sort their travel plans, so we're extending it to the 31st. Get planning! Also, again: academics get a further $100 off by writing to team@longevitysummit.eu
— Aubrey de Grey (@aubreydegrey) July 18, 2022
For avoidance of doubt: the above refers to the Dublin conference (https://t.co/khNzvp2YiN), not the African one that I promoted yesterday.
— Aubrey de Grey (@aubreydegrey) July 18, 2022
