Aubrey de Grey Dublin Longevity Summit

Aubrey de Grey has a longevity, antiaging summit in Dublin, Ireland. There is still early bird registration.

Speakers at the Dublin antiaging summit include:

Aubrey de Grey

George Church

Maria Blasco

Michael West

Jim Mellon

and many others.

I will shortly be getting out two antiaging youtube videos. I spoke at length with Aubrey de Grey and also with the CEO of Rejuvenate Biotechnology.

Antiaging is going through an exciting time. There is now abundant funding. Over $10 billion has been invested in over 160 companies.

