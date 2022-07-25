Aubrey de Grey Dublin Longevity Summit

Aubrey de Grey has a longevity, antiaging summit in Dublin, Ireland. There is still early bird registration.

Speakers at the Dublin antiaging summit include:
Aubrey de Grey
George Church
Maria Blasco
Michael West
Jim Mellon
and many others.

I will shortly be getting out two antiaging youtube videos. I spoke at length with Aubrey de Grey and also with the CEO of Rejuvenate Biotechnology.

Antiaging is going through an exciting time. There is now abundant funding. Over $10 billion has been invested in over 160 companies.

