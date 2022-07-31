Cartoon Man of Future George Jetson Is Born Today

George Jetson was a character created in the 1960s but is the family man of the future. He has robot servants, flying cars, and moving sidewalks. All the apartment buildings are set on giant poles In Jetsons: The Movie, they revealed that they live in the sky due to excess of smog.

17 thoughts on “Cartoon Man of Future George Jetson Is Born Today”

  4. Brian, it appears the comments that disappear, (I’ve had a couple in this thread.) don’t end up “pending”, they just vanish.

    • I will talk to my developer. Until there is a technical solution… mitigation. Please type original comment elsewhere and copy and paste the result into the actual comments. This would prevent any work loss. Just copy and paste again.

  5. The show takes place in the 2060’s, so by then our drones could easily scale up to flying cars, and an evolved Teslabot/Atlas could be named Rosie no problem. The only parts that are unrealistic are the intact nuclear family, high quality housing, and everyone is pencil thin.

    • True. In general, visions of the future are linear extrapolations of the current status and trends where things are “enhanced” a bit. So they could not imagine the nuclear family disintegrating, just that dropping off kids to school would be done done quicker from the air..

  6. Rosie would do George’s job a thousand times better. Tax incentives are why his boss keeps rehiring him, because the government doesn’t want George on the dole (UBI) and causing trouble.

    • At the time it was produced nobody knew we were headed towards a dystopian future ruled by risk averse bureaucrats. A lot of that stuff was just a reasonable extrapolation of trends at the time, before the regulators tightened the screws.

      • Sure.. But do you see moving sidewalks increasing in general? To me, it would seem that people are not that fond of walking..

