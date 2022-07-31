George Jetson was a character created in the 1960s but is the family man of the future. He has robot servants, flying cars, and moving sidewalks. All the apartment buildings are set on giant poles In Jetsons: The Movie, they revealed that they live in the sky due to excess of smog.
I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/Y7XjbeVz8i
— Brendan Kergin (@BKergin) July 28, 2022
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
17 thoughts on “Cartoon Man of Future George Jetson Is Born Today”
Funny detail. The robot “Rosie” is autonomous, but the cars are not.
Apparently there is exactly one George Jetson in the US currently…
…and yet the family home had a phone… with a cord.
Brian, it appears the comments that disappear, (I’ve had a couple in this thread.) don’t end up “pending”, they just vanish.
I will talk to my developer. Until there is a technical solution… mitigation. Please type original comment elsewhere and copy and paste the result into the actual comments. This would prevent any work loss. Just copy and paste again.
The show takes place in the 2060’s, so by then our drones could easily scale up to flying cars, and an evolved Teslabot/Atlas could be named Rosie no problem. The only parts that are unrealistic are the intact nuclear family, high quality housing, and everyone is pencil thin.
True. In general, visions of the future are linear extrapolations of the current status and trends where things are “enhanced” a bit. So they could not imagine the nuclear family disintegrating, just that dropping off kids to school would be done done quicker from the air..
Rosie would do George’s job a thousand times better. Tax incentives are why his boss keeps rehiring him, because the government doesn’t want George on the dole (UBI) and causing trouble.
Wow, this is hard to get a real comment to post.
I can’t get an innocuous comment through the filter. It’s a bit annoying.
What is the comment?
I have cleared all of the pending comments. There was nothing from you there.
I write something, set the name and email fields and then ‘Post Comment’ and then nothing. The page just reloads and my comment doesn’t appear.
Hm.. There will be robot servants, but I’m not sure about the moving sidewalks and thev flying cars..
At the time it was produced nobody knew we were headed towards a dystopian future ruled by risk averse bureaucrats. A lot of that stuff was just a reasonable extrapolation of trends at the time, before the regulators tightened the screws.
The Atlanta airport has moving sidewalks between the terminals.
Sure.. But do you see moving sidewalks increasing in general? To me, it would seem that people are not that fond of walking..