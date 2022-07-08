Future of Electric Cars is Locked

We know what will happen in the next two years with electric cars because we know what electric car factories and battery factories have already been built.

Electric Car Factories take time to build and scale production. Battery factories and battery supplies take time to establish.

This is the same as in 1943 in WW2. Germany was still to be defeated and battles were still to be fought. But Russia had tank factories in Siberia out of reach of the German military and the US had tank and airplanes factories across the ocean. German factories were being bombed but Allied production could grow unharmed.

Electric cars are now over 12% of the world market and growing at 50-80% every year. There should be close to 10 million EVs this year not including hybrid cars. There are 70 million cars per year in total. In 2025, EVs will be around half of all new cars. ICE companies will go into even sharper decline in 2024.

Tesla has over 50% of the over $40k price electric car market in US, China and soon Europe. This dominant market share in the EV car market has been sustained over a few years.

We know ICE (combustion engine) car and companies have already lost. They are getting weaker and cannot outbuild on factories or outcompete on technology.

Tesla is sold out in cars to 2023. There is no market risk.

EVs and Tesla have already won. The market competition will occur but the battle to build factories, batteries and technology and pre-sales are over.

Previous Talks with Brian on Tesla and SpaceX videos by Brian Wang.

Proof that Tesla is currently the leader in Safety and the Next Level Safety of Autopilot and FSD



SpaceX global communication and Air Cargo Domination



ICE Carmakers Going Bankrupt 2024-2028



Tesla Real Risks, FUD, Recession and Recovery

