How Close is Perfect Nuclear Power? Perfect Energy?

Can we get nuclear reactors that are walkaway safe with no physical possibility of meltdown?

Can we have energy that is a hundred times safer than solar and a million times safer than coal?

Can we solve CO2 emissions and air pollution?

Can we get energy that is much cheaper and more abundant for a better and wealthier future?

I have reviewed all energy, all nuclear fusion projects, the history of nuclear power and the key aspects of nuclear fusion and advanced nuclear fission.



All current nuclear fusion projects are less capable than the first EBR-1 fission reactor from 1951. However, technological and scientific breakthroughs can happen. Advanced nuclear fission is also being developed which appear likely to start first reactor completions in 2025-2030. Nuclear fusion projects do have some promise.

Key first commercialization for a far more perfect nuclear power is possible in the 2025-2030 timeframe. The 440 Nuclear power plants are already hundreds of times cleaner than all of the fossil fuel energy and is as clean as solar and wind. Nuclear power is currently as safe as solar and wind.

However, we want energy that is even safer, cheaper and more abundant.

Without abundant energy we do not solve remaining poverty.

Perfect Nuclear Power – or perfect energy in general

More abundance

Walkaway Safe

Much Cheaper Electricity

No Nuclear Waste

Coal Power is Better than Poverty

But we can stop world war levels of illness and death

Lower Cost Energy means more economic growth

Here is the timeline that I see

2022-2030 Walkaway safe nuclear reactors. The HTR-PM pebble bed is already operating in China and is walkaway safe.

2025-2030 Nuclear Fission 5-20X More efficient with uranium

2030 First molten salt using nuclear waste as fuel

2030s Maybe nuclear fusion unless breakthroughs from Hb-11, Avalanche Energy are longshots but have possibility of earlier breakthroughs.