Can we get nuclear reactors that are walkaway safe with no physical possibility of meltdown?
Can we have energy that is a hundred times safer than solar and a million times safer than coal?
Can we solve CO2 emissions and air pollution?
Can we get energy that is much cheaper and more abundant for a better and wealthier future?
I have reviewed all energy, all nuclear fusion projects, the history of nuclear power and the key aspects of nuclear fusion and advanced nuclear fission.
All current nuclear fusion projects are less capable than the first EBR-1 fission reactor from 1951. However, technological and scientific breakthroughs can happen. Advanced nuclear fission is also being developed which appear likely to start first reactor completions in 2025-2030. Nuclear fusion projects do have some promise.
Key first commercialization for a far more perfect nuclear power is possible in the 2025-2030 timeframe. The 440 Nuclear power plants are already hundreds of times cleaner than all of the fossil fuel energy and is as clean as solar and wind. Nuclear power is currently as safe as solar and wind.
However, we want energy that is even safer, cheaper and more abundant.
Without abundant energy we do not solve remaining poverty.
Perfect Nuclear Power – or perfect energy in general
More abundance
Walkaway Safe
Much Cheaper Electricity
No Nuclear Waste
Coal Power is Better than Poverty
But we can stop world war levels of illness and death
Lower Cost Energy means more economic growth
Here is the timeline that I see
2022-2030 Walkaway safe nuclear reactors. The HTR-PM pebble bed is already operating in China and is walkaway safe.
2025-2030 Nuclear Fission 5-20X More efficient with uranium
2030 First molten salt using nuclear waste as fuel
2030s Maybe nuclear fusion unless breakthroughs from Hb-11, Avalanche Energy are longshots but have possibility of earlier breakthroughs.
20 thoughts on “How Close is Perfect Nuclear Power? Perfect Energy?”
The picture of the 1950s-vintage behemoth looked familiar. Read further and mention was made of EBR-1. Then I remembered that’s the nuclear jet engine that sits in the parking lot outside EBR-1. My old physics prof, when an engineer at GE worked on that project before Kennedy cancelled it. They were working on a nuclear jet bomber that could loiter for months outside the borders of the USSR. If you are ever in Idaho Falls, take a trip out past INL to see the EBR-1 museum.
Poland: lets make some nuclear power plants!
Korea: lets make some more nuclear power plants!
France: lets make some more nuclear power plants!
Germany: lets burn some coal!
USA: is it time for pudding yet?
+1 Don’t know why we can have that basic feature in a comments section, or some character counter, and an indication of where the limit is.
We need a Apollo like program. No reason we cannot overcome Fusion power technical issues, it is feasible to engineer and produce quality operational plants. Global warming is coming at us strong, and soon may change the way we live. Carbon based fuels must be eradicated ASAP. Not in 30 years, but in 7 years. We have little time left.
Horrendous idea. We have been pumping billions and billions into it for generations, if just 10% of that money went into molten salt reactor technology, safe and efficient molten salt reactors would everywhere.
Or what follows?
My thought on this is that we need to stop humoring the Greens, who are the enemies of civilization, and stop beating our heads against the fusion wall, and embrace fission.
The fuel will not run out before the Sun goes off the main sequence.
The waste problem is actually a result of being commanded not to solve the problem, not of it being a difficult problem.
Fission is so easy to pull off the Victorians could have built fission reactors if they’d known how.
Fusion by contrast requires conditions that are extremely hard to create and harder to maintain. Even if possible it will likely not be economical compared to fission.
Devote the brain power to making fission better. We have to beat the Greens anyway, or our civilization is doomed. No point in conceding this particular battle, they’ll turn on fusion, too, if we ever get it working.
Fission = waste and nightmare. Been there done that.
“Fission = waste and nightmare. Been there done that.”
France is waste and nightmare? Finland is waste and nightmare? Korea is waste and nightmare? USA is waste and nightmare?
You need to do your homework. Current reactors just use 3% of the fuel. The cladding on the pellets that are in the rods threatens to pop because helium builds up under the cladding. They need the cladding because uranium will quickly corrode in the hot water.
And even with all that “waste”, all the “waste” ever generated in the US would fit on one football field 30 feet high.
Molten salt reactors can likely burn all the fuel, meaning 30x less waste, and it can shrink that existing pile to a trivially small pile.
Anti-nukes talk about millions of years of radioactivity, but ignore that it was radioactive when we dug it up. How long do you have to keep water in a bottle before it is no longer wet?
Bingo. Well, there’s also the neutron poisons building up.
But, yes, molten salt reactors can solve both problems, and eat up previously accumulated ‘waste’, while being able to use some thorium in the mix, too.
Imagine if the brain power devoted to fusion had simply been used to improve fission reactors!
Arnold Horshak raises hand,
Ooooh, ooooh, I know,
Mr Kotter pick me.
I’d they solve the waste problem, would it e okay then?
“Coal Power is Better than Poverty”
What developed nations seem to perpetually forget.
Coal is acid rain, heating of the planet, eventually heating so much life dies off.
Poverty is hunger, coldness, crime, disease and war.
If you are a developed country facing the choice between poverty and coal you pick coal every single time.
“Acid rain”: First world problem.
“Heating of the planet”: First world problem.
“Enough food”: not a first world problem
“Potable water”: not a first world problem
Environmentalists aren’t smart enough to figure out that their elevator pitch doesn’t work on most of the countries using coal.
Short term thinking, I prefer to leverage technology rather than moving back to the 5th century.
Impoverished countries rarely have fully developed their hydroelectric potential, before they stupidly start using coal for electrical generation…especially if they have coal lying around.
Solar cookers are cheap. And small photovoltaic systems for charging phones and providing light in the evening are not very costly either.
Mylar blankets are dirt cheap, and very effective, especially in conjunction with other blankets.
That does not mean they don’t need to burn coal or something for warming homes, but they don’t need to use it as often as they do, especially if there is an effort to provide these alternatives.
I’d also like to see them use charcoal instead, from dead, dry trees. And, it would be difficult, but propane would be a godsend.
Quality and length of life also matter. People burning coal for everything, often don’t live long, maybe to 35-45. And there are several years of miserably dying.
I also think it is possible to reduce the need to cook by cooking large amounts of rice at a facility and packaging it in sealed opaque ultraviolet light resistant bags and irradiating it, so it stays edible for years. It would also cut down on their losses by bugs and spoilage. Each bag could have enough for a meal for four. And necessary vitamins can be added, so they are not going blind or anything. Even if there are only 2 people in the household, the rice should stay good for 2 meals. I would also make the edge of the plastic bags in such a way that empty bags can be joined together endlessly in all directions. This will reduce the likelihood that they will be discarded, as you can make a tarp or a tent from the bags.
“I also think it is possible to reduce the need to cook by cooking large amounts of rice at a facility”
Yeah, that’s not going to backfire in countries with no deeply rooted tradition of liberty or democracy. No way making everybody dependent on central kitchens isn’t going to turn out ugly.
Centralization is a really bad idea in low trust societies.
And would you like to live like that? Solar cookers, centrally cooked rice? No? But they should?