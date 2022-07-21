Humans Must Be Flexible to Add Value to Human-AI Partnership

In an older discussion with Lex Fridman about Artificial Intelligence, Gary Kasparov says he believes humans must be flexible to see how to add value as we increasingly work with AI.
Humans need to recognize when AI becomes superior in particular areas and then find ways to continue to contribute and add value.
