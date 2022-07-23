Marvel Phase 5 Movies and Phase 6 are the Multiverse Saga

Kevin Feige announced Marvel Phase 5 movies and shows. The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever is final installment of the MCU Phase 4. The third Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, Quantumania, will begin Phase 5.

Kang the Conqueror will be in Quantumania.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) will be dealing with a Skrull invasion in a Secret Wars Disney Plus show.

Guardian of the Galaxy 3 will be focused on Rocket Racoon and Adam Warlock.

Another Disney Plus series will be Echo. This is an archer spinoff from Hawkeye.

The second season the Loki series will be the next series on Disnet Plus.

There will be second Captain Marvel movies called the Marvels.

There will be reboot of Blade in a movie coming November 3, 2023.

There will an IronHeart Disney Plus series. Riri Williams is a young engineer who makes a super iron suit much like Iron Man.

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness series will be a follow-up to the Wandavision series.

Charlie Cox will play Daredevil in an 18 show Disney plus series. Vincent D’Onofrio will return as the Kingpin.

May 3, 2024 will see the fourth Captain America movies. This will have Sam Wilson (Falcon-Captain America) in Captain America New World Order.

Marvel Phase 5 ends with July 26, 2024 the movie Thunderbolts. The Thunderbolts are villains and anti-heroes making up an Avengers-like team.

The Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts will clearly be tightly connected. This will likely feature Sam Wilson (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes- Winter Soldier) and Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo). Baron Zemo will lead the Thunderbolts.

Marvel MCU Phase 6 will start with the Fantastic four movie.

See more Marvel Studios welcomes you to The Multiverse Saga. pic.twitter.com/HC1b747YPl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Marvel Phase will end with two new Avengers movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel confirmed that the end of Phase 6 will complete the MCU’s second saga, which is now officially called The Multiverse Saga.

Fantastic Four is coming to theaters on November 8, 2024. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is coming to theaters on May 2, 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters just six months later, on November 7, 2025.

See more Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/FXQ5ZbzQYl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022