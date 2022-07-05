Munro Teardown of Tesla Model Y With 4680 Structural Battery Pack

Munro Associates has dropped the 4680 structural battery pack out of Texas Model Y.

The battery pack plus the seats and carpet only weighs less than 1200 pounds. It has about 68 kwh of batteries. Munro and Associates tore apart a Rivian electric truck with 135 kwh of batteries. Just the Rivian batteries was over twice the weight of the Tesla Model Y structural batteries with the car seats and other parts.

The Limiting Factor is tearing down a 4680 battery cell.