Neural Network Transformers Explained and Why Tesla FSD has an Unbeatable Lead

Dr. Know-it-all Knows it all explains how Neural Network Transformers work. Neural Network Transformers were first created in 2017. He explains how Transformers remember data better than other neural network architectures.

Neural Network Transformers are the basis for Tesla FSD. Neural Network Transformers continually improve with more and more data.

Tesla FSD now has over 2 million cars gathering data and training the system. This is far more physical cars with self driving cameras, hardware and computing than any other company working on self driving cars. Other car companies are depending upon simulated driving to make up for the lack of real work cars.

Andrej Karpathy has spoken of Tesla FSD Beta depending more and more on Transformers, a new Deep Neural Network architecture that has taken the AI world by storm. From OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Dall-e 2, to Google’s Imagen, and many others, Transformers are truly transforming the world of AI and Machine Learning. But what the heck are Transformers and how do they work?