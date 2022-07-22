Now China SMIC and Intel Are Both at 7 Nanometer Chips

China leading chip company SMIC and Intel are both making 7-nanometer chips. China was always behind TSMC, Samsung and the leading semiconductor chip companies. Intel was the long chip technology leader for decades with the smallest dimensions in the most advanced chips but Intel fell behind badly in the last five to ten years. Semiconductors are critical technologies for the world economy. Chips are replacing oil as the critical foundational technology of the world’s technology stack.

In WW2, higher level octane in jet fuel enabled the US and Allies to make airplanes that were 20% faster than German planes. Today, how good your chips are determines how good your laptops, smartphones, supercomputers and computers are. They also impact how good your cars and other products are.

China SMIC advanced its semiconductor production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker.

The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping Bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7-nanometer technology.

Samsung has started producing 3nm chips in June 20022. TSMC’s 3nm process will go into mass production until the second half of 2022.

See more SMIC's 7nm chip is a "low-volume production" item that "may be the steppingstone for a true 7nm process," says TechInsights. Still a breakthrough. https://t.co/XNDkegnW2r — David P. Goldman (@davidpgoldman) July 21, 2022

Intel 4, formally known as Intel’s 7nm process, is on track to get ready for volume production in the second half of 2022.

Commercial times took a first look at the test chip for the Intel Meteor Lake CPU which comes with a quad-tile design.

Intel Meteor Lake 14th Gen Core CPUs Allegedly Utilize TSMC’s 3nm & 5nm Process Tech In Addition To The Intel 4 Node.

TSMC is producing at 3 nanometers and will soon have 2 nanometer chips. Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC has revealed details of its much anticipated 2nm production process node – set to arrive in 2025 – which will use a nanosheet transistor architecture, as well as enhancements to its 3nm technology. TSMC’s 2nm dies will be delivered to designers in volume in 2026. TSMC N2 node will enable devices with a 10 percent to 15 percent speed improvement at the same power, or a 25 percent to 30 percent power reduction at the same speed.

TSMC has a new ultra-low power option. TSMC improve N12e technology it introduced in 2020. Known as N6e, this will be based on TSMC’s 7nm process node and expected to have three times the logic density of N12e, but targets the same mix of logic, RF, analog, embedded memory, and power management chip applications.

Global chipmakers will increase spending on equipment by 20 percent to an all-time high of $109 billion in 2022.

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com