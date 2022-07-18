Panasonic Scaling Batteries for 26 Million EVs Per Year to Supply Tesla

Panasonic Energy is building a pipeline of 2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of battery and raw material supplies for Tesla as part of a new mandate from the Elon Musk-led company, according to Chief Technology Officer Shoichiro Watanabe.

2 Terawatt-hours per year is enough for about 26 million electric cars per year.

Panasonic will need to build up its battery supply chain including mining to meet the goal, Watanabe said at the Sydney Energy Forum. Panasonic plans to spend $4 billion to build a second gigafactory in Kansas to target growth in the US auto market.

  1. Considering that Ford and GM combined made only 8 million vehicles in 2021, I’d say 26 million/year is kinda ambitious.

    Hope he does it tho

