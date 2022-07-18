Panasonic Scaling Batteries for 26 Million EVs Per Year to Supply Tesla

Panasonic Energy is building a pipeline of 2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of battery and raw material supplies for Tesla as part of a new mandate from the Elon Musk-led company, according to Chief Technology Officer Shoichiro Watanabe.

2 Terawatt-hours per year is enough for about 26 million electric cars per year.

Panasonic will need to build up its battery supply chain including mining to meet the goal, Watanabe said at the Sydney Energy Forum. Panasonic plans to spend $4 billion to build a second gigafactory in Kansas to target growth in the US auto market.

See more excellent exclusive from @benchmarkmin @hjesanderson Elon Musk and Tesla lay down 2TWh lithium ion battery capacity challenge to Panasonic. That’s 4X the industry’s size today Assuming, 50% NCA 50% NCM – that’s a lot of raw materials #EV Full story: https://t.co/Wa1rN9nJDg pic.twitter.com/Slw7OIMsNd — Simon Moores (@sdmoores) July 17, 2022

See more Panasonic didn’t say but feel it’s a 2035 goal. Elon will for sure want it for 2030. — Simon Moores (@sdmoores) July 17, 2022